COVID-19 update: Greenwood County adds 17 cases

Greenwood County recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — its highest single-day tally to date — while Laurens County had three new cases and Abbeville County and Saluda County each saw two.
It was unclear how many of the cases were linked to the 40 cases Magnolia Manor of Greenwood reported on Tuesday. While positive results at the state lab are reported quickly, it can take days for some private labs to share their results with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. In the past three days, Greenwood County has added 39 cases.
State health officials reports 156 new cases on Thursday and four more deaths connected to the virus.
Statewide, there have been 10,788 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 470 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 86% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 37
Edgefield — 51 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 121 (1 death)
Laurens — 63 (3 deaths)
McCormick — 8 (1 death)
Newberry — 51 (1 death)
Saluda — 139
DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 66 county residents have recovered, leaving 54 active confirmed cases.
Statewide, there are 397 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, up from 394 the day before and down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 187,788 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 77,057 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
