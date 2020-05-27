COVID-19 update: Greenwood County adds 12 cases; SC reports 20 deaths — highest daily total to date

State health officials announced Greenwood County had 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, one day after the county added 10 to its tally.

It was unclear how many of the cases were linked to the 40 new cases Magnolia Manor of Greenwood reported on Tuesday. While positive results at the state lab are reported quickly, it can take days for some private labs to share their results with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The cases come as part of 207 reported Wednesday in South Carolina along with 20 more deaths connected to the virus — the highest single-day number of deaths to date.

Statewide, there have been 10,623 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 466 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 86% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 35

Edgefield — 49 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 103 (1 death)

Laurens — 60 (3 deaths)

McCormick — 8 (1 death)

Newberry — 49 (1 death)

Saluda — 137

DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 66 county residents have recovered, leaving 56 active confirmed cases.

Statewide, there are 394 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, down from 433 the day before and down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

To date, 181,154 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 75,879 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

