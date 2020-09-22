COVID-19 update: Ga. hospital releases 6 months of testing data, adding 2K cases in SC

The Lakelands recorded three more confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as state health officials reported some 2,000 positive cases dating back to March had not been reported to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Augusta University Healthcare in Georgia did not report the results of 15,000 tests performed on South Carolinians, including 13,000 that came back negative, from March 18 to Sept. 17.
“Different states have different reporting requirements and mechanisms in place for how laboratories report test results, which has resulted in delayed test results being reported not just in South Carolina but across the country,” Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and chief medical officer, said in a released statement. “Many states’ public health agencies are working through these issues. The overwhelming majority of private laboratories are quickly reporting negative and positive test results to DHEC, however, we’re aware of out-of-state labs who may not know about South Carolina’s COVID-19 reporting requirements.”
Excluding the results from Augusta University Healthcare, DHEC reported 739 new confirmed cases and 30 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as 30 additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 137,406, probable cases to 3,383, confirmed deaths to 3,067, and 176 probable deaths.
Laurens County tallied two more confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, increasing that county's confirmed toll to 54. Greenwood County added its 64th confirmed COVID-19 death.
Greenwood and Laurens counties each recorded five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while Abbeville and Saluda counties each logged two. No new cases were reported in McCormick County on Tuesday, but the county added more than 20 cases from the Augusta University Healthcare data. Neighboring Edgefield County added more than 200 from that data. DHEC cautions that many of the 2,000 positive test results represent cases that are no longer active.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 509 (9 deaths)
Edgefield — 771 (13 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,111 (64 deaths)
Laurens — 1,607 (54 deaths)
McCormick — 221 (5 deaths)
Newberry — 1,158 (21 deaths)
Saluda — 658 (18 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.
656 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 403 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 and there are 253 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Monday, 1,271,177 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC was 5,160 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.3%.
