COVID-19 update: Four deaths in Lakelands linked to virus

Abbeville County recorded two more confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one probably linked to the virus on Saturday while Greenwood County saw its 73rd confirmed COVID-19 death as new cases continue to be at their highest levels in months.

South Carolina health officials reported 1,530 new confirmed cases and 60 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 26 additional confirmed deaths and 18 probable deaths.

Laurens County added 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County logged 21, Saluda County recorded four, and Abbeville and McCormick counties each saw three.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 192,645, probable cases to 12,373, confirmed deaths to 3,974 and probable deaths to 300.

Nearly 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 816 (9.3%) of patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 188 patients are in ICU and 90 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 779 (17 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,067 (17 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,791 (73 deaths)

Laurens — 2,294 (65 deaths)

McCormick — 294 (6 deaths)

Newberry — 1,827 (56 deaths)

Saluda — 748 (21 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Friday, 2,497,105 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Friday to DHEC was 13,693 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.2%.

