COVID-19 update: For 2nd day, SC records more than 3K cases

DHEC dashboard

South Carolina recorded more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for a second consecutive day as a surge in cases continues.

State health officials reported 3,047 new confirmed cases and 76 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with 12 additional confirmed deaths.

Saturday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Thursday.

Laurens County added 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County recorded 36, Abbeville County logged 21, Saluda County saw three and McCormick County had two.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 231,363, probable cases to 17,435, confirmed deaths to 4,344 and probable deaths to 341.

More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,250 (13.7%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 294 patients are in ICU and 122 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 950 (18 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,229 (18 deaths)

Greenwood — 3,311 (78 deaths)

Laurens — 2,780 (69 deaths)

McCormick — 348 (7 deaths)

Newberry — 2,107 (62 deaths)

Saluda — 818 (23 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday, 3,058,674 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Thursday to DHEC was 13,234 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 23.0%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

