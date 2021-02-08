You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: Drop in new cases, hospitalizations continues

DHEC dashboard

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from the virus have continued to drop after the winter surge peak but have not fallen to the averages recorded in November. Testing numbers also continue to rise, even as percent positive has fallen.

State health officials reported 1,510 new confirmed cases and 83 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with 34 additional confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths.

Monday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Saturday.

Greenwood County added 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 20, Abbeville County saw 11, Saluda County logged 10 and McCormick County had two. Greenwood County recorded two confirmed COVID-19 deaths and Saluda County added one.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 414,573, probable cases to 53,830, confirmed deaths to 6,881 and probable deaths to 809.

More than 75% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,517 (17.4%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 354 patients are in ICU and 211 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 1,758 (24 deaths)

Edgefield — 2,170 (24 deaths)

Greenwood — 6,214 (130 deaths)

Laurens — 5,459 (125 deaths)

McCormick — 672 (15 deaths)

Newberry — 3,417 (79 deaths)

Saluda — 1,313 (34 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Saturday, 5,282,897 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC was 31,266 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 7.0%.

COVID-19

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from the virus have continued to drop after the winter surge peak but have not fallen to the averages recorded in November. Testing numbers also continue to rise, even as percent positive has fallen.

People ages 65 and older started signing up for their COVID-19 vaccines Monday, and state health officials said work is underway to expand the number of vaccine providers available while increasing the supply of doses in rural communities.

Greenwood County School District 52 has reported several cases of COVID-19.

For some children, school is more than just a place to learn; it can be a place to share burdens with professionals who can help them.

State health officials reported 1,925 new confirmed cases and 216 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with 52 additional confirmed deaths and 11 probable deaths.

State health officials reported 2,745 new confirmed cases and 221 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, along with 54 additional confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths.

