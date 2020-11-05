COVID-19 update: DHEC warns about rise in new cases

Abbeville County recorded its 15th confirmed COVID-19 death as state health officials warned that cases of the virus are rising across the Upstate.
Data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that COVID-19 case numbers in the Upstate continue to rise at a steady rate, near or beyond previous spikes in the state. As cases in the region increase and other disease surveillance indicators trend upward, health officials warn the state might be entering a fall surge.
This uptick is not unique to South Carolina as cases are climbing nationally and in other countries. At the end of October, there were nearly 100,000 cases reported in one day in the United States, setting new daily case records. Several key indicators in South Carolina have trended upward since August, including:
- Daily rate of cases per 100,000
- Percent positive
- Hospitalizations due to COVID-19
- Number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators
"No one should lose sight of the power we each hold to help decrease deaths and illnesses from COVID-19 for all of us. We truly have an opportunity to take much better control of the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “Wearing a mask in public and practicing physical distancing, consistently, would change the trajectory of our cases in South Carolina in a positive way, and it is my hope this happens very soon."
The resurgence of cases and hospitalizations could have a profound impact on health care systems, the economy, and school and university operations. Public health experts are calling on residents to act now by rededicating themselves to the daily precautions that help prevent the spread of this virus.
“We understand that ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ is occurring and we’re all wishing for a return to normalcy," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim director of public health. "But think of our first responders, doctors and nurses, law enforcement officers, and essential workers who, although exhausted, keep working to keep us safe. We can’t give up.”
State health officials reported 524 new confirmed cases and 89 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, along with seven additional confirmed deaths.
Laurens County added 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County logged nine, Saluda County recorded three, Abbeville County saw two and McCormick County had one.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 172,216, probable cases to 9,423, confirmed deaths to 3,736, and 256 probable deaths.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 708 (15 deaths)
Edgefield — 940 (17 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,514 (69 deaths)
Laurens — 1,969 (60 deaths)
McCormick — 265 (6 deaths)
Newberry — 1,614 (53 deaths)
Saluda — 718 (21 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Wednesday, 2,077,260 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC was 2,922 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.9%.
