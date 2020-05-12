COVID-19 update: DHEC estimates 86% of patients have recovered; SC reports 147 new cases, 9 more deaths

  • From staff reports
DHEC map

State health officials announced 147 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and nine more deaths from complications with the fast-spreading virus.

In the Lakelands, a single new case was reported in Saluda County.

Statewide, there have been 7,927 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 355 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 86% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 34

Edgefield — 39 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 63

Laurens — 47 (2 deaths)

McCormick — 7 (1 death)

Newberry — 32 (1 death)

Saluda — 91

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 44 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 93,140 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 56,621 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Uptown Greenwood survey gives insight into reopening plans

Uptown Greenwood survey gives insight into reopening plans

Gauging how comfortable patrons of Uptown Greenwood are about returning to shopping and dining is exactly what the Uptown Greenwood Development Corp. set out to do.

+4
First virtual community theater performance debuts Wednesday

First virtual community theater performance debuts Wednesday

A virtual meeting via Zoom has birthed an Upstate South Carolina community theater alliance — Curtains Up Coalition — that is posting at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the Curtains Up Coalition Facebook page, its first virtual performance.

+3
Restaurant restrictions loosen, leaving owners weighing options

Restaurant restrictions loosen, leaving owners weighing options

The restaurant industry has faced ever-changing regulations, guidelines and restrictions since the coronavirus pandemic became recognized in the United States in full swing. Greenwood-area restaurateurs are weighing their options as they still adapt to a new to-go and carry-out market.

+2
Festival of Discovery cautiously a go; Organizers monitoring amid COVID-19

Festival of Discovery cautiously a go; Organizers monitoring amid COVID-19

City of Greenwood and Uptown Greenwood leadership are cautiously optimistic that the 20th South Carolina Festival of Discovery could happen as scheduled July 9-11, with caveats.

+3
City, county managers adapt to COVID-19

City, county managers adapt to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things in the way governments operate and government managers are on the front lines of the changing times and policies.

