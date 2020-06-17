COVID-19 update: DHEC adds 'probable' category in reporting; state cases continue upward

The state's number of reported coronavirus cases today totaled 577 new cases along with 10 new deaths. Statewide, this brings the number of cumulative total of cases to 20,551, probable cases to five, confirmed deaths to 617 and zero probable deaths.

So, what does this mean?

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Greenwood County reported five new cases today.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 73

Edgefield — 61 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 320 (5 deaths)

Laurens — 179 (4 deaths)

McCormick — 11 (1 death)

Newberry — 110 (2 deaths)

Saluda — 171 (1 death)

Testing in South Carolina

As of Tuesday, a total of 304,431 tests have been conducted in the state.

Test trends

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 4,409 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.1%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

Hospital bed occupancy

As of Wednesday morning, 3,087 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,411 are in use, which is a 70.59% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,411 inpatient beds currently used, 607 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

