COVID-19 update: Delayed reporting leads to highest single day of recorded deaths

A delay in reporting caused by a software upgrade led to South Carolina recording more than 200 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the state's highest single-day toll to date.
The Lakelands added 20 deaths, including one that dated back to Jan. 6. There were nine new confirmed virus deaths in Laurens County, seven in Greenwood County, two in Saluda County and one each in Abbeville and McCormick counties.
State health officials reported 2,934 new confirmed cases and 145 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, along with 226 additional confirmed deaths and 28 probable deaths.
Thursday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Tuesday.
Greenwood County added 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 29, Abbeville County saw nine, McCormick County logged eight and Saluda County had three.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 387,603, probable cases to 43,566, confirmed deaths to 6,235 and probable deaths to 668.
More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 2,086 (21.7%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 443 patients are in ICU and 286 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 1,576 (23 deaths)
Edgefield — 2,018 (20 deaths)
Greenwood — 5,718 (113 deaths)
Laurens — 5,114 (113 deaths)
McCormick — 626 (9 deaths)
Newberry — 3,237 (71 deaths)
Saluda — 1,203 (28 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Tuesday, 4,799,498 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC was 9,226 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 31.8%.
