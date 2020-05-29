COVID-19 update: Deaths reported in Saluda, Laurens counties; SC sets new case record

South Carolina added 331 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest single-day number of new cases to date — and reported 13 more deaths associated with the respiratory virus.
State health officials said they don't know why South Carolina saw such a large increase on Friday but they are investigating to see if it's part of a long-term trend.
In the Lakelands, Saluda County recorded its first COVID-19 death while Laurens County had its fourth. Seven new cases were reported in Greenwood County, while Saluda County had three new cases and Abbeville County and Laurens County each had two more cases.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, 55 of the 61 cases reported at Magnolia Manor of Greenwood have been added to the state's tally. Of those, 27 are residents and 28 are staff members.
Statewide, there have been 11,131 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported and 483 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 85% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 39
Edgefield — 51 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 128 (1 death)
Laurens — 65 (4 deaths)
McCormick — 8 (1 death)
Newberry — 55 (1 death)
Saluda — 142 (1 death)
DHEC has not released estimates for how many have recovered on a county level. Greenwood County officials think at least 67 county residents have recovered, leaving 60 active confirmed cases.
Statewide, there are 399 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, up from 397 the day before and down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 194,047 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 79,507 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
