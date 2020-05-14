breaking

COVID-19 update: Deaths reported in Greenwood, Laurens counties; SC adds 172 cases, 9 deaths

Greenwood County has had its first death from COVID-19 complications while Laurens County recorded its third, state health officials said Thursday. The deaths are part of nine reported statewide.

Officials also announced 172 new cases of the fast-spreading virus, including three cases in Laurens County, two cases in Saluda County and one case in Greenwood County.

Statewide, there have been 8,189 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 371 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 86% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 34

Edgefield — 41 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 68 (1 death)

Laurens — 50 (3 deaths)

McCormick — 7 (1 death)

Newberry — 30 (1 death)

Saluda — 94

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 46 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 102,535 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 58,493 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

