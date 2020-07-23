COVID-19 update: Deaths in Laurens, Saluda counties among 49 recorded in SC

State health officials reported 1,538 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, along with 49 additional confirmed deaths. Those deaths included a Laurens County resident and a Saluda County resident.
Also on Thursday, officials announced two more cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19, both in the Upstate involving children 10 or younger. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to four.
In the Lakelands, Laurens County logged 28 new confirmed cases, Greenwood County added 19, Abbeville County recorded six, McCormick County saw five and Saluda County had two.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 76,315, probable cases to 291, confirmed deaths to 1,294 and 40 probable deaths.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 254 (1 death)
Edgefield — 185 (4 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,072 (11 deaths)
Laurens — 1,029 (20 deaths)
McCormick — 90 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 620 (6 deaths)
Saluda — 365 (4 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Wednesday, a total of 669,445 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individual test results reported statewide on Wednesday to DHEC was 7,360 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.9%.
More than 65 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 67 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
Thursday’s news release includes the first hospital reporting using the new TeleTracking system. As hospitals acclimate to this new federally required reporting system, the accuracy of the data is expected to improve. DHEC is aware that at least one hospital system had an issue in reporting data in the new system, which should be corrected in its reporting for Friday.
Based on Thursday’s TeleTracking report, as of Wednesday:
— 4,425 total hospital beds are available and 7,998 are in use; a 64.38% statewide total hospital bed utilization rate
— Of the 7,998 total beds currently used, 1,723 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19
— Of 1,458 ventilators, 532 are in use and 241 of those are COVID-19 patients
Per federal requirements, hospitals are actively transitioning between the systems used for reporting hospital bed and ICU occupancy, ventilator usage, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and other key information. DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting this transition on July 15, the day after the federal announcement was made that hospitals will transition from using the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) to the TeleTracking system.
