COVID-19 update: Data dump causes SC to add more than 6,000 cases

State health officials reported 2,745 new confirmed cases and 221 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, along with 54 additional confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths.
Not included in those figures was a data dump from a lab that covered more than three weeks. As DHEC explained, "On February 2, Luxor Scientific in Greenville, SC, reported approximately 26,834 negative and positive test results to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). Those test results cover a time frame of December 22, 2020, through January 16, 2021. They are reflected in today’s cumulative numbers and are assigned to the day each result was reported by the lab to the health care provider. Approximately 23,329 of the results are negative and 3,505 are positive."
Friday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Wednesday.
Greenwood County added 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded 39, Abbeville County saw 20, Saluda County logged 10 and McCormick County had two. Greenwood County added one confirmed and one probable COVID-19 death and Saluda County recorded a confirmed virus death.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 408,787, probable cases to 51,187, confirmed deaths to 6,770 and probable deaths to 783.
More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,637 (17.6%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 368 patients are in ICU and 232 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 1,718 (24 deaths)
Edgefield — 2,131 (24 deaths)
Greenwood — 6,136 (128 deaths)
Laurens — 5,385 (122 deaths)
McCormick — 661 (15 deaths)
Newberry — 3,370 (78 deaths)
Saluda — 1,287 (32 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Wednesday, 5,160,589 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Wednesday to DHEC was 64,042 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.2%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.