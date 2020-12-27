COVID-19 update: Christmas Day set new SC record

Christmas Day shattered South Carolina's prior record for new COVID-19 cases with more than 4,000 reported cases in a single day as a winter surge of the fast-spreading respiratory virus continues nationwide.
On Sunday, state health officials released the test results and deaths reported to the state on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
On Thursday, South Carolina added 2,550 new confirmed cases and 27 probable cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as 14 confirmed deaths and one probable death. On Friday, the state saw 4,370 new confirmed cases, 14 additional confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.
Between the two days, Laurens County added 133 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County recorded 76, Abbeville County saw 22, Saluda County logged 11 and McCormick County had four.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 273,659, probable cases to 22,520, confirmed deaths to 4,764 and probable deaths to 391.
More than 70% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,780 (23.0%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 365 patients are in ICU and 177 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 1,097 (19 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,414 (19 deaths)
Greenwood — 3,916 (84 deaths)
Laurens — 3,383 (76 deaths)
McCormick — 421 (7 deaths)
Newberry — 2,421 (64 deaths)
Saluda — 913 (23 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Friday, 3,571,920 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Friday to DHEC was 18,600 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 23.5%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.