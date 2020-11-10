COVID-19 update: Cases rising in Greenwood County, across SC

Confirmed COVID-19 cases jump by 25 in Greenwood County and 18 in Laurens County as the spread of the respiratory virus rises across the Upstate. It is Greenwood County's highest number of daily cases in six weeks.
More than 75% of hospital beds are full across the state. Close to 10% of patients (784) have tested positive for COVID-19 and 104 patients are currently on ventilators.
State health officials reported 1,326 new confirmed cases and 69 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 18 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths. It's the second-highest daily tally in more than a month and comes as the state Department of Health and Environmental Control are sounding the alarm about viral spread.
Abbeville County recorded five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 while McCormick and Saluda counties each added one. Greenville County, which has been the epicenter for new cases in recent weeks, logged 209 cases.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 177,515, probable cases to 10,223, confirmed deaths to 3,795, and 267 probable deaths.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 730 (15 deaths)
Edgefield — 967 (17 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,573 (70 deaths)
Laurens — 2,054 (61 deaths)
McCormick — 274 (6 deaths)
Newberry — 1,668 (54 deaths)
Saluda — 724 (21 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Monday, 2,208,233 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC was 9,770 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.6%.
