COVID-19 update: Cases continue to climb; daily death toll drops slightly from record day

South Carolina's record-setting death toll Wednesday dropped slightly, but today's coronavirus case tally is high, coming in at 1,629. There were 19 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths recorded today. None of the deaths occurred in the Lakelands.
There are 1,125 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
In the Lakelands, 31 confirmed cases were added in Laurens County, 20 were recorded in Greenwood County, while Saluda and Abbeville counties each saw five.
Statewide, this brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 39,587, probable cases to 114, confirmed deaths to 777 and probable deaths to seven.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 119
Edgefield — 86 (3 deaths)
Greenwood — 526 (7 deaths)
Laurens — 520 (7 deaths)
McCormick — 17 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 270 (4 deaths)
Saluda — 219 (1 death)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Wednesday, a total of 442,263 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individuals tested Wednesday statewide was 9,634 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.9%.
50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 50 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As of Thursday morning, 2,836 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,830 are in use, which is a 73.41% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,830 inpatient beds currently used, 1,125 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
