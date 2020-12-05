You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: Another record-setting day for new cases in SC as percent positive remains above 20%

DHEC dashboard

South Carolina had another record-setting day for new cases despite recording the fourth consecutive day with more than 20% of tests coming back positive, a sign that not enough testing is happening and cases are going undiagnosed.

State health officials reported 2,715 new confirmed cases and 92 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with 19 additional confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.

Saturday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Thursday.

Greenwood County added 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Abbeville County recorded 30, Laurens County logged 28, Saluda County saw seven and McCormick County had three.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 213,795, probable cases to 15,440, confirmed deaths to 4,194 and probable deaths to 323.

More than 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,029 (11.5%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 244 patients are in ICU and 110 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 888 (17 deaths)

Edgefield — 1,158 (18 deaths)

Greenwood — 3,073 (78 deaths)

Laurens — 2,567 (66 deaths)

McCormick — 325 (7 deaths)

Newberry — 1,962 (61 deaths)

Saluda — 784 (22 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday, 2,839,840 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Thursday to DHEC was 13,073 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.8%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

