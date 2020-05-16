COVID-19 update: After testing clinics, Saluda County case count jumps 17

Saluda County's COVID-19 cases jumped by 17 on Saturday after free testing clinics were conducted on Thursday and Friday.
The cases were part of 276 cases state officials announced Saturday afternoon. There were no new deaths reported.
Statewide, there have been 8,661 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 380 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 84% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 34
Edgefield — 43 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 69 (1 death)
Laurens — 57 (3 deaths)
McCormick — 7 (1 death)
Newberry — 31 (1 death)
Saluda — 115
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 51 county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 120,331 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 61,864 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
