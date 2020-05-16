COVID-19 update: After testing clinics, Saluda County case count jumps 17

DHEC map

Saluda County's COVID-19 cases jumped by 17 on Saturday after free testing clinics were conducted on Thursday and Friday.

The cases were part of 276 cases state officials announced Saturday afternoon. There were no new deaths reported.

Statewide, there have been 8,661 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 380 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 84% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 34

Edgefield — 43 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 69 (1 death)

Laurens — 57 (3 deaths)

McCormick — 7 (1 death)

Newberry — 31 (1 death)

Saluda — 115

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 51 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

To date, 120,331 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 61,864 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: After testing clinics, Saluda County case count jumps 17

COVID-19 update: After testing clinics, Saluda County case count jumps 17

Saluda County's COVID-19 cases jumped by 17 on Saturday after free testing clinics were conducted on Thursday and Friday.

Fender gives Paul Simon song a new render

Fender gives Paul Simon song a new render

In his spare time, Tim Fender likes to pick his guitar and sing a song or two.

+9
IHOP remains closed; Red Lobster to reopen in Greenwood

IHOP remains closed; Red Lobster to reopen in Greenwood

The lights are on but pancakes lovers still can’t eat at the International House of Pancakes in Greenwood.

+2
The Blood Connection offering free COVID-19 antibody tests in push for treatment

The Blood Connection offering free COVID-19 antibody tests in push for treatment

What’s in your blood might help treat people infected with COVID-19.

Rapid-response tests given to SC hospitals faces FDA accuracy probe

Rapid-response tests given to SC hospitals faces FDA accuracy probe

The rapid-response tests distributed to hospitals across South Carolina in late April and that are used daily at the White House to test President Donald Trump and key staffers is under investigation by federal officials for a potential accuracy problem.

Just announced: 2020 SC Festival of Stars in Ninety Six to be fireworks only

Just announced: 2020 SC Festival of Stars in Ninety Six to be fireworks only

Mayor Mike Rowe and the Town of Ninety Six announced Friday the 2020 South Carolina Festival of Stars will be a patriotic fireworks show only, to begin at about 9:45 p.m. June 27, with a rain date set for Sept. 5.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home