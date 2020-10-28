COVID-19 update: Abbeville, Saluda counties record confirmed virus deaths

State health officials reported 636 new confirmed cases and 66 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 32 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths.
Saluda County recorded its 21st confirmed COVID-19 death along with a third probable virus death, while Abbeville County added its 13th confirmed coronavirus death.
Greenwood County logged four new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Laurens County saw three, Abbeville County had two and McCormick County added one. No new cases were reported in Saluda County.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 165,477, probable cases to 8,014, confirmed deaths to 3,634, and 242 probable deaths.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 674 (13 deaths)
Edgefield — 890 (17 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,433 (69 deaths)
Laurens — 1,880 (59 deaths)
McCormick — 258 (6 deaths)
Newberry — 1,522 (49 deaths)
Saluda — 699 (21 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Nearly 400 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide
Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 94 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 295 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
All DHEC-sponsored and DHEC-operated COVID-19 testing currently uses the shallow, anterior nares collection procedure. This is a shallow, pain-free specimen collection, compared to the deep nasopharyngeal procedure. The shallow nasal test provided by DHEC is not self-administered; the specimen is collected by trained staff.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Tuesday, 1,936,739 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC was 4,096 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.5%.
