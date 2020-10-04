You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 update: Abbeville County records 11th confirmed virus death; Greenwood County adds 23 cases

DHEC dashboard

State health officials reported 619 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, as well as 12 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings South Carolina's total number of confirmed cases to 146,576, probable cases to 5,006, confirmed deaths to 3,255, and 198 probable deaths.

Abbeville County recorded its 12th confirmed COVID-19 death. Greenwood County logged 23 new confirmed cases of the virus, Laurens County added six and Abbeville County saw four. No new cases were reported in McCormick County or Saluda County.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 573 (12 deaths)

Edgefield — 807 (15 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,243 (65 deaths)

Laurens — 1,716 (55 deaths)

McCormick — 236 (6 deaths)

Newberry — 1,320 (26 deaths)

Saluda — 670 (19 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

435 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 119 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 23 and there are 316 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Saturday, 1,500,334 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported Saturday to DHEC was 5,228 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.8%.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: Abbeville County records 11th confirmed virus death; Greenwood County adds 23 cases

COVID-19 update: Abbeville County records 11th confirmed virus death; Greenwood County adds 23 cases

State health officials reported 619 new confirmed cases and 20 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, as well as 12 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

COVID-19 update: SC records 649 new cases; Laurens County sees 55th confirmed virus death

COVID-19 update: SC records 649 new cases; Laurens County sees 55th confirmed virus death

State health officials reported 649 new confirmed cases and 32 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 31 additional confirmed deaths and two new probable deaths.

+3
Greenwood restaurateurs react to McMaster loosening restrictions

Greenwood restaurateurs react to McMaster loosening restrictions

When Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday he would be lifting capacity restrictions on restaurants. Friday, he followed through with an executive order.

COVID-19 update: Delayed reports add nearly 1,500 positive results

COVID-19 update: Delayed reports add nearly 1,500 positive results

State health officials discovered nearly 1,500 new positive test results out of close to 24,000 total delayed test results caused by a system update. Those results were from Sept. 24 through Friday.

+3
Burton Center working to keep clients safe during uncertain times

Burton Center working to keep clients safe during uncertain times

More than 170 people rely on the work and services provided to them by the Burton Center, and no one is more keenly aware of this figure than Executive Director Laurie Cordell.

COVID-19 update: McCormick County records 6th confirmed virus death

COVID-19 update: McCormick County records 6th confirmed virus death

McCormick County recorded its sixth confirmed COVID-19 death on Thursday as the state sees another day of low test results, which the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said was from changes in its system and was expected.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home