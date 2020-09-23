You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: Abbeville County records 10th confirmed virus death

DHEC dashboard

Abbeville County has recorded its 10th confirmed COVID-19 death as the Lakelands tallied 37 new confirmed cases of the respiratory virus on Wednesday.

Greenwood County recorded 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County added 10 cases, Abbeville County logged five, McCormick County saw two and Saluda County had one.

State health officials reported 613 new confirmed cases and 53 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as 25 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 138,171, probable cases to 3,515, confirmed deaths to 3,085, and 177 probable deaths.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 516 (10 deaths)

Edgefield — 774 (13 deaths)

Greenwood — 2,127 (64 deaths)

Laurens — 1,617 (54 deaths)

McCormick — 222 (5 deaths)

Newberry — 1,169 (22 deaths)

Saluda — 664 (18 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

640 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 385 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 and there are 255 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Tuesday, 1,293,940 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The number of individual test results reported on Tuesday to DHEC was 5,592 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.0%.

COVID-19

