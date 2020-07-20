COVID-19 update: Abbeville County has record-setting day; Greenwood County surpasses 1K cases

Abbeville County set a record with 52 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus while Greenwood County surpassed a milestone: 1,000 cumulative cases.
This comes as state health officials reported 1,445 new confirmed cases and two new probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with nine additional confirmed deaths.
In the Lakelands, Greenwood County added 24 confirmed cases, Laurens County recorded 19, Saluda County saw seven and McCormick County logged one.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 71,213, probable cases to 232, confirmed deaths to 1,147 and 17 probable deaths.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 241 (1 death)
Edgefield — 169 (4 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,012 (10 deaths)
Laurens — 938 (15 deaths)
McCormick — 79 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 549 (5 deaths)
Saluda — 349 (3 deaths)
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Sunday statewide was 8,186 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.7%.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
The CDC notified all users of its National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) on Tuesday, July 14, that the COVID-19 Module for Patient Impact and Hospital Capacity would cease serving as an option for hospital reporting during this pandemic. DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting the transition from NHSN to TeleTracking on July 15.
Hospitals are actively making the transition and DHEC is monitoring their efforts. During this transition, the information currently provided by hospitals is incomplete and, therefore, inaccurate. Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new reporting requirement is accurate and the system is fully implemented, we will resume our effort to provide daily data reports.
