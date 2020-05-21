COVID-19 update: 9 new cases in Lakelands; SC reported 199 more cases, 9 death

State health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Greenwood County on Thursday while Saluda County had five additional cases. The cases come as Magnolia Manor in Greenwood reported seven residents had tested positive. Saluda County hosted its third free testing clinic on Monday.
The cases are part of 199 new cases reported statewide while nine more South Carolinians died from complications with the respiratory virus.
Statewide, there have been 9,379 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 416 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 85% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 36
Edgefield — 46 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 76 (1 death)
Laurens — 57 (3 deaths)
McCormick — 7 (1 death)
Newberry — 36 (1 death)
Saluda — 132
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 59 county residents have recovered, leaving 16 active confirmed cases.
Statewide, there are 438 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, up from 414 the prior day but down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 148,901 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 66,993 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
