COVID-19 update: 4 new cases in Saluda County; SC reports 160 new cases, 12 more deaths

Saluda County added four more COVID-19 cases on Friday while the rest of the Lakelands saw no additional cases.

The county of a little more than 20,000 now leads the Lakelands in cumulative cases. Saluda County's infection rate is fourth in the state, which is just behind Kershaw County.

State health officials reported 160 new cases statewide Friday, with 12 more South Carolinians dying from complications with the coronavirus.

Statewide, there have been 6,258 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 256 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 78% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 31

Edgefield — 29 (1 death)

Greenwood — 49

Laurens — 40 (1 death)

McCormick — 6 (1 death)

Newberry — 26 (1 death)

Saluda — 52

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 19 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 59,379 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 44,700 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

