COVID-19 update: 4 more cases in Lakelands; SC records 245 new cases, three deaths

State health officials announced three new cases of COVID-19 in Greenwood County on Friday and an additional case in McCormick County, part of 245 new cases reported statewide. Three more South Carolians have died of complications from the respiratory virus.

Statewide, there have been 9,638 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 419 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 85% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 36

Edgefield — 47 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 79 (1 death)

Laurens — 57 (3 deaths)

McCormick — 8 (1 death)

Newberry — 44 (1 death)

Saluda — 132

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 63 county residents have recovered, leaving 15 active confirmed cases.

Statewide, there are 429 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, down from 438 the day before and a high of 485 patients on May 6.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

To date, 154,746 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 68,843 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: 4 more cases in Lakelands; SC records 245 new cases, three deaths

O’Charley’s temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

O’Charley’s has closed its Greenwood location after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Greenwood city, county building to reopen Tuesday

Government buildings in Greenwood are set to reopen.

Red Cross launches Virtual Family Assistance Center to help families find closure and grieve

Grieving the unforeseen death of a loved one can be an uphill battle for anyone, especially during a global crisis.

COVID-19 update: 9 new cases in Lakelands; SC reported 199 more cases, 9 death

State health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Greenwood County on Thursday while Saluda County had five additional cases. The cases come as Magnolia Manor in Greenwood reported seven residents had tested positive. Saluda County hosted its third free testing clinic on Monday.

Magnolia Manor Greenwood has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Seven residents and five staff members at Magnolia Manor Greenwood tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the nursing home said Thursday morning.

