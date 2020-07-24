COVID-19 update: 4 deaths recorded in Lakelands as SC cases jump nearly 2,000

Laurens County recorded three additional COVID-19 deaths while another Saluda County resident has died of the virus, state health officials said Friday, part of 46 new confirmed deaths in the state.
The Lakelands deaths, which happened from Sunday to Tuesday, included a middle-aged patient in Laurens County and three patients who were older.
South Carolina added 1,921 new confirmed cases and eight new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.
In the Lakelands, Laurens County added 44 confirmed cases, Greenwood County logged 20, Abbeville County recorded five, Saluda County saw three and McCormick County had one.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 78,298, probable cases to 309, confirmed deaths to 1,339, and 46 probable deaths.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 259 (1 death)
Edgefield — 198 (4 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,093 (11 deaths)
Laurens — 1,073 (23 deaths)
McCormick — 91 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 642 (6 deaths)
Saluda — 367 (5 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Thursday, 680,947 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive
The number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 8,877 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.6%.
75 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 75 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
As hospitals acclimate to the new federally required TeleTracking reporting system, the accuracy of the data provided by hospitals is expected to improve. DHEC is aware that at least two hospitals that had an issue in reporting data in the new system yesterday. Those issues should be corrected in Saturday’s reporting.
Based on Friday’s TeleTracking report, as of Thursday:
— Total hospital beds (inpatient and outpatient beds): 4,744 available; 8,654 are in use; 64.59% occupancy rate
— Inpatient hospital beds: 3,027 available; 8,082 are in use; 72.75% occupancy rate
— Hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19: 1,668
— Total ventilators: 1,651; 602 in use, including 263 by COVID-19 patients
Per federal requirements, hospitals are actively transitioning between the systems used for reporting hospital bed and ICU occupancy, ventilator usage, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and other key information. DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting this transition on July 15, the day after the federal announcement was made that hospitals will transition from using the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) to the TeleTracking system.
