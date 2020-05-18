COVID-19 update: 3 more test positive in Lakelands; SC adds 126 cases, six deaths to tallies

Three Lakelands residents were among 126 new patients to test positive for COVID-19, state health officials said Monday, while six more South Carolinians died of the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

Greenwood County recorded two additional cases while Saluda County had one more. No new deaths were reported in the Lakelands.

Statewide, there have been 8,942 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 391 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 84% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 35

Edgefield — 44 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 71 (1 death)

Laurens — 57 (3 deaths)

McCormick — 7 (1 death)

Newberry — 31 (1 death)

Saluda — 123

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 55 county residents have recovered.

Statewide, there are 412 hospitalized patients who either tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results, up from 392 the prior day but down from a high of 485 patients on May 6.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

To date, 131,559 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 63,871 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

