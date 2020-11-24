COVID-19 update: 3 die in Greenwood County as SC virus deaths top 4,000

Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Greenwood County, state health officials announced Tuesday, increasing the county's confirmed toll to 76.
That's the same number of people who have died on Greenwood County roads since Jan. 1, 2017, according to state Highway Patrol data. The county has also recorded eight deaths that are likely from the virus but without a confirmatory test result.
The news comes as South Carolina tops 4,000 confirmed deaths and new daily case levels continue to be among the highest the state has seen in months.
State health officials reported 1,374 new confirmed cases and 59 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as 23 additional confirmed deaths and two more probable deaths.
Laurens County added 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Greenwood County logged 12, Abbeville County recorded four, Saluda County saw two and McCormick County had one.
This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 196,330, probable cases to 12,900, confirmed deaths to 4,010 and probable deaths to 303.
More than 75% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 873 (10.4%) patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 211 patients are in ICU and 83 are on ventilators.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 791 (17 deaths)
Edgefield — 1,085 (17 deaths)
Greenwood — 2,825 (76 deaths)
Laurens — 2,347 (65 deaths)
McCormick — 302 (6 deaths)
Newberry — 1,845 (56 deaths)
Saluda — 755 (21 deaths)
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of Monday, 2,570,772 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC was 10,407 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.2%.
