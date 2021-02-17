You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 update: 2nd day with fewer than 1K new virus cases in SC as spread drops

South Carolina has recorded fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for a second consecutive day as spread continues to drop after a winter surge.

State health officials reported 655 new confirmed cases and 237 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 50 additional confirmed deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Wednesday's announcement represents the test results and deaths reported to the state on Monday.

Greenwood County added eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, Laurens County recorded four, Abbeville County saw three and McCormick County logged three. No new cases were reported in Saluda County. Greenwood County reported one new confirmed COVID-19 death.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 429,494, probable cases to 62,875, confirmed deaths to 7,248 and probable deaths to 869.

Nearly 80% of hospital beds are filled across the state, with 1,205 (13.4%) of those patients being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 278 patients are in ICU and 162 are on ventilators.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antigen test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 1,848 (28 deaths)

Edgefield — 2,269 (24 deaths)

Greenwood — 6,448 (139 deaths)

Laurens — 5,674 (132 deaths)

McCormick — 704 (16 deaths)

Newberry — 3,509 (82 deaths)

Saluda — 1,372 (36 deaths)

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here: scdhec.gov/covid19/who-should-get-tested-covid-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Monday, 5,574,327 tests had been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC was 9,746 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.1%.

COVID-19

