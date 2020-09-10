You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19-update: 2 more confirmed deaths raise Saluda County's toll to 16

DHEC dashboard

Saluda County logged two confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, raising the county's confirmed toll to 16. Abbeville and Greenwood counties each recorded a probably COVID-19 death.

State health officials reported 264 new confirmed cases and 64 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, as well as 24 additional confirmed deaths and 11 new probable deaths.

This brings South Carolina's number of confirmed cases to 124,397, probable cases to 2,195, confirmed deaths to 2,823, and 152 probable deaths.

Saluda County added five confirmed cases and 13 probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while other Lakelands counties saw no new confirmed cases. This is part of a slowdown in testing that officials linked to testing fatigue.

A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.

DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:

1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or

2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)

A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.

A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.

Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 462 (10 deaths)

Edgefield — 490 (12 deaths)

Greenwood — 1,955 (54 deaths)

Laurens — 1,527 (52 deaths)

McCormick — 175 (4 deaths)

Newberry — 1,019 (15 deaths)

Saluda — 614 (16 deaths)

More Than 540 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. There are 308 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Wednesday, 1,098,359 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported on Wednesday to DHEC was 4,417 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 6.0%.

