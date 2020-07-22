COVID-19 update: 2 confirmed, 7 probable deaths recorded in Lakelands; total statewide cases push toward 75K mark

Laurens County has two confirmed and four probable COVID-19 deaths, while Greenwood County has three probable deaths reported Wednesday by state health officials whose daily reporting so far is showing a continued climb in the number of cases and deaths across South Carolina.
Today, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,654 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the novel coronavirus, 39 additional confirmed deaths and 26 new probable deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 74,761, probable cases to 281, confirmed deaths to 1,203, and 25 probable deaths.
In the Lakelands, Laurens County logged 38 new cases, Greenwood County logged eight, Abbeville County reported five and Saluda County reported three.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 248 (1 death)
Edgefield — 183 (4 deaths)
Greenwood — 1,053 (11 deaths)
Laurens — 998 (19 deaths)
McCormick — 85 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 607 (6 deaths)
Saluda — 365 (3 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Tuesday, a total of 659,541 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Tuesday statewide was 8,574 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.3%.
More than 70 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 74 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
Per federal requirements, hospitals are actively transitioning between the systems used for reporting hospital bed and ICU occupancy, ventilator usage, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and other key information. DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting this transition on July 15, the day after the announcement was made that hospitals will transition from using the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) to the TeleTracking system.
While hospitals across the state work to implement the new federal reporting system, DHEC is able to report limited hospital bed occupancy information through the Bed Availability Report Tracking (BART) state database. BART doesn't provide the same level of detail as the previously used NHSN system but allows DHEC to maintain surveillance of hospital occupancy and usage until the TeleTracking system is fully implemented and used by hospitals statewide.
Based on information from BART, which is estimated to be accurate within 10%, as of Tuesday, 9,961 hospital beds are in use (86.7% occupancy) and 1,522 are available. Of those hospitalized,1,607 are COVID-19 patients.
