COVID-19 update: 12 new cases reported in Lakelands; SC adds 232 cases, 9 deaths

  • From staff reports
DHEC map

State health officials reported seven more cases of COVID-19 in Laurens County on Friday, along with four additional cases in Saluda County and one in Greenwood County.

The 12 new cases in the Lakelands were part of 232 cases reported across the state. Nine more South Carolinians died of complications from COVID-19.

Statewide, there have been 8,407 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 380 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 84% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 34

Edgefield — 41 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 69 (1 death)

Laurens — 57 (3 deaths)

McCormick — 7 (1 death)

Newberry — 30 (1 death)

Saluda — 98

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 48 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

To date, 109,616 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 59,979 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Just announced: 2020 SC Festival of Stars in Ninety Six to be fireworks only

Just announced: 2020 SC Festival of Stars in Ninety Six to be fireworks only

Mayor Mike Rowe and the Town of Ninety Six announced Friday the 2020 South Carolina Festival of Stars will be a patriotic fireworks show only, to begin at about 9:45 p.m. June 27, with a rain date set for Sept. 5.

COVID-19 update: 12 new cases reported in Lakelands; SC adds 232 cases, 9 deaths

COVID-19 update: 12 new cases reported in Lakelands; SC adds 232 cases, 9 deaths

State health officials reported seven more cases of COVID-19 in Laurens County on Friday, along with four additional cases in Saluda County and one in Greenwood County.

Updated
As businesses reopen, McMaster urges SC to 'be safe, but go'

As businesses reopen, McMaster urges SC to 'be safe, but go'

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters after the first meeting of accelerateSC, his advisory group about reopening the state economy, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

Greenwood County reports first coronavirus-related death

Greenwood County reports first coronavirus-related death

More than two months after South Carolina confirmed its first case of COVID-19, Greenwood County reported its first death associated with the respiratory virus.

COVID-19 update: Deaths reported in Greenwood, Laurens counties; SC adds 172 cases, 9 deaths

COVID-19 update: Deaths reported in Greenwood, Laurens counties; SC adds 172 cases, 9 deaths

Greenwood County has had its first death from COVID-19 complications while Laurens County recorded its third, state health officials said Thursday. The deaths are part of nine reported statewide.

+2
Lander University to resume face-to-face instruction in fall

Lander University to resume face-to-face instruction in fall

After months of online learning for students because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richard Cosentino, Lander University president, announced Thursday that classes will return to face-to-face instruction in the fall. 

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home