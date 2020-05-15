COVID-19 update: 12 new cases reported in Lakelands; SC adds 232 cases, 9 deaths

State health officials reported seven more cases of COVID-19 in Laurens County on Friday, along with four additional cases in Saluda County and one in Greenwood County.
The 12 new cases in the Lakelands were part of 232 cases reported across the state. Nine more South Carolinians died of complications from COVID-19.
Statewide, there have been 8,407 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 380 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 84% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 34
Edgefield — 41 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 69 (1 death)
Laurens — 57 (3 deaths)
McCormick — 7 (1 death)
Newberry — 30 (1 death)
Saluda — 98
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 48 county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 109,616 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 59,979 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
