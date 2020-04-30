COVID-19 update: 10 new cases in Lakelands; SC tops 6,000 cases, records 12 more deaths

  • From staff reports
SC DHEC map

State health officials reported six more cases of COVID-19 in Saluda County on Thursday, while Greenwood County added three to its tally and Abbeville County's case count increased by one.

Saluda County, which has 47 cumulative cases and just 20,000 residents, now has the fourth highest infection rate in the state.

These 10 additional cases in the Lakelands are part of 220 new cases reported statewide Thursday, with 12 more South Carolinians dying from complications with the coronavirus.

Statewide, there have been 6,095 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 244 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 76% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 31

Edgefield — 29 (1 death)

Greenwood — 49

Laurens — 39 (1 death)

McCormick — 6 (1 death)

Newberry — 26 (1 death)

Saluda — 47

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 18 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

To date, 56,512 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 43,536 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+2
D50, Ware Shoals to have traditional face-to-face graduation ceremonies

D50, Ware Shoals to have traditional face-to-face graduation ceremonies

Greenwood County school districts 50 and 51 are following the lead set by Abbeville and McCormick counties' school districts with plans to have face-to-face graduation ceremonies.

+4
City, county managers field COVID-19 questions in teleconference

City, county managers field COVID-19 questions in teleconference

Greenwood's city and county managers shared how their operations are functioning under pandemic conditions.

COVID-19 update: 10 new cases in Lakelands; SC tops 6,000 cases, records 12 more deaths

COVID-19 update: 10 new cases in Lakelands; SC tops 6,000 cases, records 12 more deaths

State health officials reported six more cases of COVID-19 in Saluda County on Thursday, while Greenwood County added three to its tally and Abbeville County's case count increased by one.

+4
Greenwood Mall reopens for business

Greenwood Mall reopens for business

About a month after shuttering the stores inside, Greenwood Mall is open for business again.

+2
Greenwood-based tattoo artist paints mural to help out area business

Greenwood-based tattoo artist paints mural to help out area business

Bob Johnson, owner of Savannah Valley Landscapes and Par Three West Golf Course, doesn’t have any tattoos inked onto his body. For him, the mural painted by tattoo artist Eric Hassler on the side of the reopening Savannah Valley Landscapes’ new building is his tattoo — and he said, “It’s abs…

Clemson, MUSC staff work together on COVID-19 testing research

Clemson, MUSC staff work together on COVID-19 testing research

In the rush to develop more accurate and quicker ways of testing people for COVID-19, researchers in South Carolina are volunteering their time to help ensure health care professionals have the testing supplies they need to stay safe.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home