COVID-19 update: 10 new cases in Lakelands; SC tops 6,000 cases, records 12 more deaths

State health officials reported six more cases of COVID-19 in Saluda County on Thursday, while Greenwood County added three to its tally and Abbeville County's case count increased by one.
Saluda County, which has 47 cumulative cases and just 20,000 residents, now has the fourth highest infection rate in the state.
These 10 additional cases in the Lakelands are part of 220 new cases reported statewide Thursday, with 12 more South Carolinians dying from complications with the coronavirus.
Statewide, there have been 6,095 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 244 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 76% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 31
Edgefield — 29 (1 death)
Greenwood — 49
Laurens — 39 (1 death)
McCormick — 6 (1 death)
Newberry — 26 (1 death)
Saluda — 47
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 18 county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to state data, about 1 in 5 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
To date, 56,512 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 43,536 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
