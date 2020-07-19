COVID-19: SC adds 2,335 new confirmed cases, including 526 omitted Saturday

State health officials reported 2,335 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, including 526 confirmed cases that should have been in Saturday's report. Officials noted the problem on Saturday and said the omitted case number would be released Sunday.
Sunday's report, then, should then have included 1,809 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Saturday's report should have had 2,007 instead of 1,481.
There were also 19 additional confirmed deaths. Hospitalization data was not available.
In the Lakelands, Greenwood County added 21 confirmed cases, Laurens County recorded 16, Saluda County logged 11, and Abbeville and McCormick county each saw five.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 69,765, probable cases to 221, confirmed deaths to 1138 and 17 probable deaths.
In case you've missed the latest information on how cases are being reported, this should clear up the matter of "probable" versus "confirmed."
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, DHEC reports. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
DHEC reports a probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has:
1. epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or
2. a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
A confirmed death is said to be someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
A probable death classification refers to an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
Cumulative confirmed case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 189 (1 death)
Edgefield — 166 (4 deaths)
Greenwood — 988 (10 deaths)
Laurens — 919 (15 deaths)
McCormick — 78 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 537 (5 deaths)
Saluda — 342 (3 deaths)
Testing in South Carolina
As of Saturday, a total of 626,970 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases
The total number of individual test results reported statewide to DHEC on Saturday was 12,679 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.4%.
More than 80 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 83 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
Hospital Bed Occupancy
At the federal government’s request, DHEC is transitioning from the CDC's National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) COVID-19 module to TeleTracking’s U.S. Healthcare COVID-19 Portal for monitoring hospital bed occupancy data. Once TeleTracking has sufficient participation and accuracy, DHEC will report from it. There might be incomplete data with significant gaps over the next few days.
