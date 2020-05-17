COVID-19: Saluda County sees 8 more cases after testing clinics

Saluda County, which had free testing clinics on Thursday and Friday, added eight more COVID-19 cases Sunday, growing its tally to 122 cumulative confirmed cases.
The rural county of about 20,000 currently has the third-highest confirmed infection rate in the state but has reported no deaths from the respiratory virus.
There was also an additional case in Abbeville County, part of 163 new infections state health officials reported Sunday. Five more South Carolinians have died of complications with the virus.
Statewide, there have been 8,816 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 388 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 84% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 35
Edgefield — 44 (2 deaths)
Greenwood — 69 (1 death)
Laurens — 57 (3 deaths)
McCormick — 7 (1 death)
Newberry — 31 (1 death)
Saluda — 122
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 51 county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
To date, 127,802 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 62,971 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
