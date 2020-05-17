COVID-19: Saluda County sees 8 more cases after testing clinics

  • From staff reports
DHEC map

Saluda County, which had free testing clinics on Thursday and Friday, added eight more COVID-19 cases Sunday, growing its tally to 122 cumulative confirmed cases.

The rural county of about 20,000 currently has the third-highest confirmed infection rate in the state but has reported no deaths from the respiratory virus.

There was also an additional case in Abbeville County, part of 163 new infections state health officials reported Sunday. Five more South Carolinians have died of complications with the virus.

Statewide, there have been 8,816 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 388 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates 84% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 35

Edgefield — 44 (2 deaths)

Greenwood — 69 (1 death)

Laurens — 57 (3 deaths)

McCormick — 7 (1 death)

Newberry — 31 (1 death)

Saluda — 122

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 51 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

To date, 127,802 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 62,971 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19: Saluda County sees 8 more cases after testing clinics

COVID-19: Saluda County sees 8 more cases after testing clinics

Saluda County, which had free testing clinics on Thursday and Friday, added eight more COVID-19 cases Sunday, growing its tally to 122 cumulative confirmed cases.

+4
Little bit of normal: People venture out in Greenwood as restrictions are loosened

Little bit of normal: People venture out in Greenwood as restrictions are loosened

As restrictions have been loosened because of the COVID-19 outbreak, people are starting to venture out more in and around Greenwood.

COVID-19 update: After testing clinics, Saluda County case count jumps 17

COVID-19 update: After testing clinics, Saluda County case count jumps 17

Saluda County's COVID-19 cases jumped by 17 on Saturday after free testing clinics were conducted on Thursday and Friday.

Fender gives Paul Simon song a new render

Fender gives Paul Simon song a new render

In his spare time, Tim Fender likes to pick his guitar and sing a song or two.

+9
IHOP remains closed; Red Lobster to reopen in Greenwood

IHOP remains closed; Red Lobster to reopen in Greenwood

The lights are on but pancakes lovers still can’t eat at the International House of Pancakes in Greenwood.

+2
The Blood Connection offering free COVID-19 antibody tests in push for treatment

The Blood Connection offering free COVID-19 antibody tests in push for treatment

What’s in your blood might help treat people infected with COVID-19.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home