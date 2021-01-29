You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 mutations to be expected, avoidable by limiting spread

COVID-19
CDC illustration

State officials confirmed the first two cases of a mutated variation of COVID-19 originally detected in South Africa.

Two adult patients, one from the Lowcountry and the other from the Pee Dee were confirmed to have the mutated strain, and neither had a travel history nor connection to one another.

"What that means is this variant is probably in the community," Self Regional Healthcare CEO and President Jim Pfeiffer said. "People don't just get it from the air, they get it from being exposed to it. I suspect we won't be the last state to have it, and other states will start showing they have the South African variation. Viruses mutate all the time. We know the vaccine is effective against the current strand of the virus, the British, UK strain and the South African strain."

Dr. Matt Logan, Self's chief medical officer, said the South African and UK strains have proven more transmissible. A mutation in their spike proteins makes them more infectious, and while preliminary data shows current vaccines may be effective against them, there's little data on how effective they are at preventing the illness.

Still, state officials said any protection is better than none and asked everyone to get vaccinated when their time comes. Until then, Logan and Pfeiffer said it's a reminder of the importance of wearing masks.

"Each person who gets the virus will have it replicate millions of times in their body," Logan said, "and each time it replicates, there's a chance for a mutation in the virus' RNA."

Variants and mutations are to be expected in a virus this widespread, but wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding close contact with others can cut off the virus' ability to transmit from person to person, limiting its chances to mutate.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

