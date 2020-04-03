Avoiding contact with others is the key to stopping the spread of coronavirus. Non-essential businesses have closed. Restaurants are reduced to to-go and curbside service. Schools are closed.
Isolation is helpful to combat the spread of coronavirus. However, isolation can bring trouble to those that may seek to put some space between themselves and others.
Domestic violence is not immune to coronavirus. Being isolated with someone who is abusive can leave some feeling hopeless.
“This is one of the worst things that could happen,” said Alice Hodges, executive director of Meg’s House. Meg’s House is a domestic violence shelter that assists domestic violence survivors.
She says during this time they are making placements for survivors.
Hodges reports that closures because of the coronavirus have caused some in abusive relationships to change their plans.
“People have been planning to leave,” Hodges said.
This has caused some to have no exit for the time being.
“If you are being assaulted, call 911,” Hodges said. Law enforcement will be able to make a referral to their organization and then they can assess the needs of the individual.
Meg’s House has also been aided by the community during this difficult time for which she is very appreciative.
“A number in the community has reached out to provide home-cooked meals,” Hodges said. These meals are going to feed domestic violence survivors and staff.
Meg’s House is still in need of help from the community. Home-cooked meals and restaurant gift cards go a long way to helping those in need at Meg’s House. Hodges is also asking for board games or inspirational books to help with isolation.
Hodges has a message to those in abusive relationships.
“Reach and call,” Hodges said. “You are not alone.”
Meg’s House’s 24-hour crisis hotline is 888-847-3915.
To cook a meal for Meg’s House or donate, call 864-227-1890.
