You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 case numbers ease, but SC still a hotspot

Vaccine location

Self Regional Healthcare staff set up the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Support Services Center, where they’ve administered more than 25,000 doses.

 Index-Journal file

COVID-19 case numbers are dropping in Greenwood and across South Carolina, but state health officials warn that the lull after a surge in cases has often been followed by another spike.

January marked South Carolina’s deadliest month for COVID-19 cases, as people gathered with family and friends during the holidays amid public urging to avoid doing so. But now even as case numbers begin to relax, health data still show South Carolina as one of the nation’s hotspots.

According to an analysis by the New York Times, seven South Carolina cities currently sit in the top 20 U.S. cities for average daily cases in the last two weeks. Greenwood ranked 19 earlier this week but has since dropped off the list.

In a media briefing Wednesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said looking back at previous case surges, each surge following a holiday eventually saw cases trend downward. But as people saw case numbers lower, they relaxed their guard and ignored preventative measures, leading to another spike. Bell said she’s wary of people repeating this mistake as the post-Christmas and New Year surge winds down.

“Certainly when disease rates were high, I think people were paying more attention to that,” she said. “Modifying those behaviors does drive cases down.”

Several factors account for the reduced number of cases, Bell said. For a period of about 90 days after an infection, it’s very unlikely for someone to be reinfected, which makes it harder for the virus to circulate through a community that recently had a large number of positive cases. She also said she hopes some of it can be attributed to mask-wearing and social distancing, helped in part by cold, wet weather that prevented many people from heading out to high-risk events or gatherings.

With the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and others on their way, DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said it provides a single-dose vaccination option that doesn’t require the ultra-cold storage that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine does. He said DHEC is seeking to use this vaccine as broadly as possible when available because there are areas in the state that could use a vaccine that’s easier to transport and store.

This week’s allocation of vaccines was higher than last, and Davidson said they expect next week’s will crest more than 100,000 doses a week delivered to the state.

“I remain convinced the quickest way to get our country (and certainly Greenwood) back is with vaccinations,” Mayor Brandon Smith said in an emailed statement. “... Of course, this is all a moot point if the demand continues to exceed the supply. Based on reports though, we should be optimistic that supply of all pertinent vaccines will dramatically increase in the near future.”

Smith praised the work of community leaders and DHEC to continue vaccination efforts in Greenwood but also said there is eventually no choice but to reopen things fully at some point.

Until then, DHEC is still making efforts to ensure the people currently eligible to receive a vaccine can get one. From March 1-3, DHEC will provide COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greenwood Farmer’s Market at 1610 S.C. Highway 72/221. Staff will be able to vaccinate 50 people a day with the first dose, and 132 people seeking a second dose will be vaccinated on March 4 at the Greenwood Boys and Girls Club.

South Carolina is in phase 1A, and vaccines are limited to health care workers, people age 65 and older, extended care facility residents and staff and COVID vaccine or testing mission-critical government staff.

To get vaccinated, people need to make an appointment. You can do so online, at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-appointments. For information on vaccine providers, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov, or call 1-866-365-8110.

Self Regional Medical Center is working on organizing more outreach vaccination events, including upcoming March clinics in Saluda and Edgefield counties, though dates haven’t been finalized. To sign up for a vaccine through Self, request an appointment online at selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form or over the phone at 864-725-3555.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 case numbers ease, but SC still a hotspot

COVID-19 case numbers ease, but SC still a hotspot

COVID-19 case numbers are dropping in Greenwood and across South Carolina, but state health officials warn that the lull after a surge in cases has often been followed by another spike.

Ninety Six schools report new cases of COVID-19

Ninety Six schools report new cases of COVID-19

Greenwood County School District 52 released an update Tuesday morning on last week’s COVID-19 cases.

+3
Getting affairs in order before death helps ease burden on family

Getting affairs in order before death helps ease burden on family

Greenwood Probate Judge Travis Moore has seen firsthand the difficulties that families face when a loved one is hospitalized from COVID-19. If proper paperwork is not in order, the process of making decisions on that loved one’s behalf can be difficult.

COVID-19 update: SC adds 1,617 confirmed virus cases, 26 confirmed deaths

COVID-19 update: SC adds 1,617 confirmed virus cases, 26 confirmed deaths

State health officials reported 1,617 new confirmed cases and 398 probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with 26 additional confirmed deaths and 17 probable deaths.

+3
Self staff celebrates vaccine milestone

Self staff celebrates vaccine milestone

There’s still a long way to go in vaccinating people against COVID-19, but at Self Regional crews took a minute to celebrate a milestone Friday — the staff at Self has administered more than 25,000 doses of vaccine so far.

Protect your identity when getting a vaccine appointment

Protect your identity when getting a vaccine appointment

With so many phone scams making the rounds, it can be hard to know when a phone call is legitimate.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home