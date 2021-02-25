COVID-19 case numbers ease, but SC still a hotspot

COVID-19 case numbers are dropping in Greenwood and across South Carolina, but state health officials warn that the lull after a surge in cases has often been followed by another spike.
January marked South Carolina’s deadliest month for COVID-19 cases, as people gathered with family and friends during the holidays amid public urging to avoid doing so. But now even as case numbers begin to relax, health data still show South Carolina as one of the nation’s hotspots.
According to an analysis by the New York Times, seven South Carolina cities currently sit in the top 20 U.S. cities for average daily cases in the last two weeks. Greenwood ranked 19 earlier this week but has since dropped off the list.
In a media briefing Wednesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said looking back at previous case surges, each surge following a holiday eventually saw cases trend downward. But as people saw case numbers lower, they relaxed their guard and ignored preventative measures, leading to another spike. Bell said she’s wary of people repeating this mistake as the post-Christmas and New Year surge winds down.
“Certainly when disease rates were high, I think people were paying more attention to that,” she said. “Modifying those behaviors does drive cases down.”
Several factors account for the reduced number of cases, Bell said. For a period of about 90 days after an infection, it’s very unlikely for someone to be reinfected, which makes it harder for the virus to circulate through a community that recently had a large number of positive cases. She also said she hopes some of it can be attributed to mask-wearing and social distancing, helped in part by cold, wet weather that prevented many people from heading out to high-risk events or gatherings.
With the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and others on their way, DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said it provides a single-dose vaccination option that doesn’t require the ultra-cold storage that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine does. He said DHEC is seeking to use this vaccine as broadly as possible when available because there are areas in the state that could use a vaccine that’s easier to transport and store.
This week’s allocation of vaccines was higher than last, and Davidson said they expect next week’s will crest more than 100,000 doses a week delivered to the state.
“I remain convinced the quickest way to get our country (and certainly Greenwood) back is with vaccinations,” Mayor Brandon Smith said in an emailed statement. “... Of course, this is all a moot point if the demand continues to exceed the supply. Based on reports though, we should be optimistic that supply of all pertinent vaccines will dramatically increase in the near future.”
Smith praised the work of community leaders and DHEC to continue vaccination efforts in Greenwood but also said there is eventually no choice but to reopen things fully at some point.
Until then, DHEC is still making efforts to ensure the people currently eligible to receive a vaccine can get one. From March 1-3, DHEC will provide COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greenwood Farmer’s Market at 1610 S.C. Highway 72/221. Staff will be able to vaccinate 50 people a day with the first dose, and 132 people seeking a second dose will be vaccinated on March 4 at the Greenwood Boys and Girls Club.
South Carolina is in phase 1A, and vaccines are limited to health care workers, people age 65 and older, extended care facility residents and staff and COVID vaccine or testing mission-critical government staff.
To get vaccinated, people need to make an appointment. You can do so online, at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-appointments. For information on vaccine providers, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov, or call 1-866-365-8110.
Self Regional Medical Center is working on organizing more outreach vaccination events, including upcoming March clinics in Saluda and Edgefield counties, though dates haven’t been finalized. To sign up for a vaccine through Self, request an appointment online at selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form or over the phone at 864-725-3555.
