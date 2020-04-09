The City of Abbeville announced Wednesday that its annual Spring Festival, scheduled for April 30 through May 2 has been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Popular for decades, drawing crowds in the thousands, this three-day event is full of live entertainment, amusement rides and craft and food vendors. It brings money into Abbeville.
Mike Clary, City of Abbeville community development director, said the Spring Festival has a significant economic impact, ranging from $500,000 to $750,000, per year, based on weather, number of people in attendance and other factors.
"This festival has a major impact on our small businesses no matter what," Clary said. "With it not taking place this year, that's revenue our small businesses will not have."
The City of Abbeville posted notification of the festival cancellation on its Facebook page with the following: "Due to logistical issues we do not anticipate being able to reschedule it this Summer. This is not a decision that was made lightly, but one that the City does feel is in the best interest of our community. We look forward to what is sure to be one of the best Hogs and Hens Festivals ever in October. Stay safe!"
Emily Bledsoe, City of Abbeville special events coordinator, says the health and safety of the community comes first.
"We did discuss postponing it, but the carnival company we use for the rides is not available," Bledsoe said. "Even if we did push it until July or some other time, we still might have to cancel. We already had about 50 craft vendors signed up and about 15 food vendors. We wanted to let them know before we made the announcement public."
Bledsoe said she is also working to refund vendors who already paid to participate in the Spring Festival.
"We've also notified our sponsors and we are asking if they would be interested in a sponsorship for Hogs and Hens in October or sometime else, down the road," Bledsoe said. "A lot of vendors were expecting this because cancellations have been happening everywhere. But, a lot of our vendors have also already committed to our Hogs and Hens Festival in October, too."
Jerry Davis of 3D Concessions of Saluda is one of the Spring Festival's longtime vendors.
"We're just dead in the water until this thing blows over," Davis said of the COVID-19 pandemic and canceled events. "We've had six or eight events canceled, up through the middle of May right now. We will just have to ride it out and try to play catch-up. ... It's tough, but if this saves one life it's worth it. It's not all about us. The good part is, I don't have rent to pay on my business. No matter how bad it is, other people got it worse."
Andrew Hartsfield of Urban 2 Country said his South Carolina foodstuffs market is the only part of his Abbeville small business still operating right now. Only three customers are permitted inside at once.
Open now for six years, Urban 2 Country also sells vintage and antique furnishings and has a year-round Christmas shop on its second level, but Hartsfield said he closed those to the public last week.
"The Spring Festival is the biggest event the City of Abbeville pulls off every year," Hartsfield said. "Next door to The Belmont Inn, my foot traffic increases exponentially during the festival weekend and I have extended shopping hours. But, projections with this virus are that we might not start seeing normalcy until May. Now, I'm trying to set things up where people can purchase from me online.
"On Spring Festival weekends people love buying goods from my chocolate counter — truffles, fudge, jumbo peanut butter cups, toffee bars...all that kind of stuff," Hartsfield said. "People also buy jams, jellies, pickles, barbecue sauces and salsas."
Hartsfield said he's trying to not let the loss of potential festival revenue get him down.
"The whole world is in the same boat right now," Hartfield said. "We just have to ride it out and hope that when this is over, people support local stores and small businesses. I know you have to get some stuff online and from big box stores, but I hope people remember us."
Bledsoe said planning for Abbeville's annual Spring Festival started in 2019 and it typically draws crowds in the thousands.
"We're taking this day by day," Bledsoe said. "Hopefully, vendors and sponsors will keep us in mind for future events."
During previous years, Clary said individual businesses in the City of Abbeville have reported a boost in sales during the Spring Festival weekend ranging from five percent to an 800 percent increase above a non-event weekend.
"The festival is a pretty large event for a community our size," Clary said. "I spoke with the new owners of The Belmont Inn Thursday morning and they said they have had a few cancellations because of the festival being canceled. People are sad, but there is really no other choice right now. All over the country right now, small businesses are taking a significant hit. Remember, many businesses are offering delivery, online purchasing and curbside pickup."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.