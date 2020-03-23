The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated list of who is most susceptible to severe illness from the new coronavirus.
While it contains some of the same, widely broadcast risk factors, such as those who are 65 or older and those who live in a nursing home or long-term facility, it expanded the list of high-risk conditions.
Those conditions are:
- chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
- heart disease with complications
- a compromised immune system, including from cancer treatment
- severe obesity (body mass index greater than 40) or certain underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure and liver disease
The CDC also says people who are pregnant should be monitored because they are generally known to be at risk with severe viral illness; however, no available data on COVID-19 has shown increased risk.
