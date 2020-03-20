South Carolina saw a 57% increase in patients testing positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours, state health officials announced Friday afternoon.
The total number of coronavirus cases ballooned by 45 new cases to 124, with patients now having tested positive in 25 counties.
"The public needs to take our recommendations to prevent spread seriously so we can best protect our family, friends and neighbors," Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, said in a released statement. "Unfortunately, these case numbers will continue to increase."
As of 4 p.m. Friday, no cases have been reported in Greenwood County, but neighboring Abbeville and Saluda counties have each had one COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHEC recommends South Carolinians follow prevention measures such as social distancing. This includes:
- washing hands frequently
- covering mouths and noses when coughing
- staying home when sick
- dispose of tissues and other items used to cover coughs and sneezes
