Jury trials statewide are on hold as part of an order from the state's highest judge aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Chief Justice Donald Beatty issued an order postponing all jury trials alongside other directives intended to reduce the risk of people being exposed to the virus. Non-jury trials and other hearings can continue at the trial judge's discretion, but only attorneys, their clients and necessary witnesses are allowed to appear.
Family courts were ordered to only hear emergency matters, which includes things such as Department of Social Services emergency protective custody hearings, juvenile detention matters, bench warrants and orders of protection from domestic abuse.
All roll calls and other large gatherings are canceled, but the order said courthouses should remain open for critical functions such as accepting filings and payments, emergency hearings and giving necessary information to law enforcement and the County Statistics Portal.
With court dates being rescheduled, the order also suggests holding hearings by video remotely, as warranted. Bench warrants for failure to appear won't be issued at this time, and if a courthouse does close, the order requires signage directing people to the nearest alternative place to file documents and make payments.
Additionally, Greenwood Probate Judge Travis Moore announced Monday that the court will be taking preventative measures starting Tuesday. He urged anyone needing to file wills or open new estates to delay the process until the threat of the virus has subsided, but said staff will be able to accommodate for time constraints.
The probate court will prioritize emergency hearings, such as treatment of the mentally ill, chemically dependent or incapacitated adults, and may postpone all other hearings. The court accepts filings by mail, or through a dropbox placed in the court lobby.
Anyone needing to apply for a marriage license is also asked to consider waiting, but if they can't, Moore is asking people only bring their soon-to-be betrothed with them. With a mandatory 24-hour waiting period on marriage licenses anyway, his release said there's no need to get the document early.
"We apologize for any inconvenience, but we do take the recommendation of 'social distancing' very seriously and hope everyone will do the same," Moore said. "If you are not feeling well, please stay at home. Remember to wash your hands often and put distance between yourself and others."
Anyone with questions can call the probate court at 864-942-8625.