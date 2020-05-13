You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Court continues virtually in the Lakelands

  • By JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com
Judge Frank Addy Hearing

Judge Frank Addy conducts a hearing through videoconferencing.

 SUBMITTED

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, courts in the Lakelands are finding ways to operate. Some are even finding that court hearings can continue using technological resources.

“Prior to COVID, almost everything involving criminal cases took place in court and on the record,” Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy said. “Any given term, we would have between 50 to 100 people in the courtroom.”

When the novel coronavirus hit and forced the closure of many public buildings, Addy had to make the transition to other means of conducting court.

Addy, who is a resident judge in the 8th Judicial Circuit that includes Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens and Newberry counties, has been working with the Solicitor’s office and the Public Defender’s office to use a videoconferencing format to conduct hearings.

“With cooperation from the jail and the Solicitor’s office, we were able to set up a teleconference system with the jail to ensure cases are moving forward,” Assistant Public Defender Tristan Shaffer said.

Conducting hearings by way of videoconferencing has helped keep some cases moving, especially those involving people in jail.

“We are making sure that everybody’s rights are protected,” said Deputy Solicitor Yates Brown.

Brown said the Solicitor’s office loaned a computer to the jail so that those who are in jail could appear during videoconferences. Victims can also be present in these virtual hearings.

Now, many cases have the opportunity to be resolved as if the participants were in the courtroom together.

“Guilty pleas, bond hearings, motions, even bench trials are all continuing to be heard,” Addy said, noting that a court reporter can join remotely to make a record of the proceedings.

Being able to keep cases moving through the system is something that South Carolina Court Administration is happy to see.

“We are pleased and grateful that so many judges have embraced the use of this technology as a means to keep matters moving in the courts,” said Ginny Jones, public information director for the South Carolina Judicial Branch.

It is even possible that after the pandemic is finished that some proceedings can still be conducted through videoconference.

“It is my hope that we will continue to use the teleconference systems for many jail cases after the pandemic,” Shaffer said. Brown and Addy agree that using this videoconferencing for nondispositive hearings such as bond hearings could be useful.

“Doing this will free up additional slots for defendants who want to enter guilty pleas and will thereby make the court run more efficiently,” Addy said.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Court continues virtually in the Lakelands

Court continues virtually in the Lakelands

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, courts in the Lakelands are finding ways to operate. Some are even finding that court hearings can continue using technological resources.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County has 4 new cases; cumulative SC cases pass 8,000

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County has 4 new cases; cumulative SC cases pass 8,000

State health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Greenwood County on Wednesday and one new case each in Laurens and Saluda counties.

Updated
+3
SC Senate objects to governor's emergency virus orders

SC Senate objects to governor's emergency virus orders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate rebuked Gov. Henry McMaster for part of his coronavirus response, saying he should have gotten permission from lawmakers to continue the state of emergency for the pandemic over two months.

+2
Absentee voting starts slow in Lakelands

Absentee voting starts slow in Lakelands

Absentee voting is currently underway for the June 9 primaries, although voters haven’t been flocking to vote just yet.

Updated

Law signed letting all vote absentee in SC's June primaries

Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law Wednesday a bill allowing anyone to vote absentee in next month's statewide primary and runoffs.

+4
First virtual community theater performance debuts Wednesday

First virtual community theater performance debuts Wednesday

A virtual meeting via Zoom has birthed an Upstate South Carolina community theater alliance — Curtains Up Coalition — that is posting at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the Curtains Up Coalition Facebook page, its first virtual performance.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home