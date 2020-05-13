Court continues virtually in the Lakelands

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, courts in the Lakelands are finding ways to operate. Some are even finding that court hearings can continue using technological resources.
“Prior to COVID, almost everything involving criminal cases took place in court and on the record,” Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy said. “Any given term, we would have between 50 to 100 people in the courtroom.”
When the novel coronavirus hit and forced the closure of many public buildings, Addy had to make the transition to other means of conducting court.
Addy, who is a resident judge in the 8th Judicial Circuit that includes Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens and Newberry counties, has been working with the Solicitor’s office and the Public Defender’s office to use a videoconferencing format to conduct hearings.
“With cooperation from the jail and the Solicitor’s office, we were able to set up a teleconference system with the jail to ensure cases are moving forward,” Assistant Public Defender Tristan Shaffer said.
Conducting hearings by way of videoconferencing has helped keep some cases moving, especially those involving people in jail.
“We are making sure that everybody’s rights are protected,” said Deputy Solicitor Yates Brown.
Brown said the Solicitor’s office loaned a computer to the jail so that those who are in jail could appear during videoconferences. Victims can also be present in these virtual hearings.
Now, many cases have the opportunity to be resolved as if the participants were in the courtroom together.
“Guilty pleas, bond hearings, motions, even bench trials are all continuing to be heard,” Addy said, noting that a court reporter can join remotely to make a record of the proceedings.
Being able to keep cases moving through the system is something that South Carolina Court Administration is happy to see.
“We are pleased and grateful that so many judges have embraced the use of this technology as a means to keep matters moving in the courts,” said Ginny Jones, public information director for the South Carolina Judicial Branch.
It is even possible that after the pandemic is finished that some proceedings can still be conducted through videoconference.
“It is my hope that we will continue to use the teleconference systems for many jail cases after the pandemic,” Shaffer said. Brown and Addy agree that using this videoconferencing for nondispositive hearings such as bond hearings could be useful.
“Doing this will free up additional slots for defendants who want to enter guilty pleas and will thereby make the court run more efficiently,” Addy said.
