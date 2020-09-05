You are the owner of this article.
County places two billboards encouraging mask usage

Theo Lane

THEO LANE

Billboards were unmasked this week in Greenwood County as part of County Council’s efforts to encourage residents and visitors alike to wear masks.

Two billboards with the message “Mask Up Greenwood” went up Monday to encourage people to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I’m real pleased for them to go up,” Councilman Theo Lane said.

One of the billboards is on Highway 34 near its intersection with Main Street in Greenwood in District One. The other one is on Highway 25 just south of Hodges in District 7, viewable from the southbound side.

Councilwoman Edith Childs, who has long championed the wearing of face masks, was grateful to see one of the first billboards in her district.

Lane said he thinks the billboard placed in his district was strategically smart.

“I think Highway 25 being one of the primary entrance ways into our county is a good placement,” he said.

Lane said billboard locations will be rotated.

“It clearly demonstrates our support for our health care professionals and encouraging all of our citizens to not just mask, but to practice every conceivable health care precaution that will help us defeat the virus,” Lane said.

In July, Greenwood County Council voted 4-3 to adopt a mask resolution after a motion to approve a mandatory mask ordinance failed on a 3-4 vote.

Council donated nearly 3,000 face masks to the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties to be distributed throughout the county. The county also provided masks to the three school districts.

The masks and billboard were paid for with county taxpayer dollars, but county officials intend to apply for reimbursement through the CARES Act, or through other state and federal funding streams.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

