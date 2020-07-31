County Council members respond to McMaster's call for mask ordinances

Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday encouraged county and municipal governments to pass face-covering ordinances to help quell the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“I’m calling on counties and municipalities to enact ordinances requiring the wearing of face masks, face coverings, practicing social distancing and following proper hygiene. All have been recommended by the CDC and DHEC and everyone in between,” McMaster said at the press conference.
McMaster put the responsibility on county and city leadership.
“This is a time for local leadership,” McMaster said. “Local leadership is the answer to where we are going.”
McMaster said counties and municipalities were equipped to enforce a mask ordinance. He also said local authorities are authorized to enforce any of his executive orders.
Greenwood County Council members were asked about McMaster’s call for local councils to enact mask ordinances.
“I’m open to revisiting it,” Councilman Mark Allison said.
Others were less optimistic about council revisiting the issue.
“No, I don’t think the council will revisit it,” Vice Chairman Chuck Moates said.
Moates said he was still in favor of a mask mandate but didn’t think it would come up again.
“We addressed it and it was voted down,” Moates said.
Chairman Steve Brown said he was a supporter of masks and he would vote for an ordinance again if it comes back up.
“If there is a consensus to put it back on the agenda, I certainly will,” Brown said.
The topic of masks was not on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting as of late Thursday.
Councilman Theo Lane said he was puzzled by McMaster’s comments considering McMaster has the authority under the state of emergency to require that masks be worn.
“If the governor has ordered a whole lot of things, I don’t know why he just doesn’t order mask ordinances,” Lane said. “One of two things are motivating that decision — either legality or politics.”
Earlier in July, Greenwood County Council voted 4-3 approving a resolution encouraging the wearing of face masks. Brown, Moates and Councilwoman Edith Childs voted against the resolution, while Council members Robbie Templeton, Melissa Spencer, Lane and Allison voted in favor.
Before the resolution vote was taken, a motion to approve an emergency ordinance mandating the use of face masks in the unincorporated parts of the county failed 3-4 with Brown, Moates and Childs voting in favor. Allison, Spencer, Templeton and Lane voted against the ordinance.
Allison and Lane cited concerns from Greenwood County Attorney Elizabeth Taylor on the legality of a mask ordinance. Citing attorney-client privilege, Taylor would not reveal the basis of her legal opinion.
Attorney General Alan Wilson issued a statement in late June on the legality of mask ordinances. He said the doctrine of Home Rule applies, which allows local governments to govern without interference from the state. McMaster, who served as attorney general before Wilson, has also said local governments have the legal authority to enact mask ordinances.
Greenwood City Council voted 5-2 on an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings at all retail and food service establishments.
To pass an emergency ordinance, a two-thirds vote is required.
Attempts to reach Council members Templeton, Childs and Spencer were unsuccessful.
