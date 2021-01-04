You are the owner of this article.
Council extends mask ordinance another 60 days

Greenwood City Council voted 5-1 to extend the mask ordinance for another 60 days. Councilman Ronnie Ables was the only no vote.

 JAMES HICKS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Greenwood City Council voted 5-1 to extend the mask mandate for another 60 days. Councilman Ronnie Ables voted against the measure.

Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie provided data from DHEC on the number of cases for Greenwood.

“We are at our highest numbers ever,” Wilkie said.

Mayor Brandon Smith asked Dr. Matt Logan, Self Regional Healthcare’s chief medical officer, why the numbers are going up with a mask ordinance in place.

“The majority of what we are seeing is family gatherings,” Logan said.

Ables who has always voted against the mask ordinance weighed in the discussion.

“We are going to have a hard time enforcing it,” Ables said. “Why have it if we can’t enforce it?”

Ables said he thinks people should wear a mask but doesn’t think the city should adopt an ordinance it can not enforce.

Smith said the city has been dealing with this for six months and he thinks the mask ordinance is helping.

“The health care community is appreciative of the mask ordinance,” Logan said.

While the new emergency ordinance is generally the same, there are a few changes. Council added a definition of household — “persons living in the same dwelling unit” but not “residents of separate dwelling units at the same location.” The ordinance gives examples of dormitories, apartment complexes and multi-family housing complexes as examples of separate dwelling units.

The ordinance also added “close contact service providers” to the definition of retail establishments. Now, the ordinance will apply to salons, barbershops and spas.

Council also removed the definition of food service establishments and instead inserted language that references Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order related to restaurants.

Exemptions to the ordinance will also mirror McMaster’s executive order. Penalties will remain the same as the previous three emergency ordinances.

The new emergency ordinance will take effect at 8 a.m. Saturday — when the prior ordinance ends — and will continue until 8 a.m. March 11.

Council voted against an identical ordinance which would have limited the requirement of face coverings to grocery stores, pharmacies and alcoholic beverage stores. Council voted 5-1 to deny that particular ordinance. Smith was the only no vote.

Smith said alcoholic beverage stores should have been replaced with close contact service providers.

In December, a motion to approve a traditional ordinance requiring masks to be worn in the city tied — effectively ending the matter. Smith, Ables and Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass voted against the ordinance while Councilmembers Matthew Miller, Betty Boles and Niki Hutto voted for the ordinance.

That ordinance, which would have ended when McMaster’s state of emergency is lifted or if council voted to repeal it, was more restrictive than the emergency ordinances.

Bass said at the time his problem with the ordinance was the permanent nature of it.

Council has approved three previous emergency ordinances — July, September and November — requiring the wearing of face coverings in retail and food service establishments.

The winner of the Ward 2 special election was in attendance for the meeting and subsequent work session but didn’t participate in voting. Councilwoman-elect Patricia Partlow will be sworn in at council’s next regular meeting on Jan. 25. The city’s code of ordinances calls for new council members to assume office at the first regular meeting following the date of the election.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

