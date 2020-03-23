Greenwood County Community Foundation, in coordination with Greenwood County Emergency Management Services, announced the creation of a Community Response Fund to provide assistance to area responding agencies during the current national health crisis. This fund will enable organizations that assist Greenwood County residents to provide additional support and services.
“There are multiple organizations coalescing to create a statewide relief pool, and we applaud those efforts,” GCCF President Jeff Smith said in a prepared statement. “However, in order to ensure that dollars are being spent exclusively in Greenwood County, we felt that a local fund would be more responsive and effective.”
GCCF has pledged $10,000 to this effort and is asking industries in Greenwood County to make matching contributions. Individuals can also make contributions to the fund, and all contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law. All donations will be earmarked for use during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Agencies that provide relief services in our community — the Red Cross, among others — will work with the county Emergency Management Services office for a funding request. The request will then go to the Foundation, which will issue a check to the agency for distribution.
“We will disburse funds until there aren’t any more,” Sam Leaman, GCCF board chairman, said in a statement. “It is our great hope that the companies that call Greenwood ‘home’ will join us in this endeavor to help those among us who are in greatest need.”
George McKinney, Greenwood County emergency management coordinator, said the extent of need is yet to be determined.
“We really won’t know how many people and families are affected until we get on the other side of this outbreak. The important thing is to be prepared and have the resources necessary to assist as many citizens as possible,” he said in a prepared statement.
For information about the COVID-19 Community Response Fund and how contributions can be made, call the Foundation office at 864-223-1524 or email Jeff Smith at jsmith@greenwoodcf.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.