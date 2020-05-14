Close-contact businesses readying to reopen

As stylists, barbers and tattoo artists gear up to reopen their businesses across the state, a few people working service-industry jobs in Greenwood shared some concerns about getting back to business.
After closing certain businesses he deemed nonessential on April 1, Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Monday he would allow the reopening of what he called close-contact businesses — including hair and nail salons, spas, body-art facilities and massage services, among others.
"Even before the coronavirus, I was a germophobe," said Charlotte Hughes, a hair stylist with Miller and Company. "It is about to send me over the edge. When I go back to the salon, with all these recommendations, that aren’t mandatory, I don’t know how it’s going to work, especially if people don’t respect themselves or others enough to wear masks. I have not stayed at home for seven weeks keeping myself well to go back into a salon environment and get sick.
“You cannot cut hair around a mask,” Hughes said. “That’s all there is to it. I’m going to wear a mask. I have not been leaving the house unless it’s absolutely necessary and I’m still having anxiety over that. When the governor said we could open on Monday, (May 18) my phone started blowing up.”
Hughes said she filed for unemployment after the salon she works at closed April 1.
“It was a nightmare,” Hughes said of the process. “Self-employed hairdressers did not get unemployment until Trump signed the CARES Act for coronavirus aid. ... I have friends and co-workers who still haven’t received any money. I earned money on April first and I wasn’t paid unemployment until May 6. I was scared to death when they put us out of work about how to pay the bills. Now, they want me to go back to work and I’m honestly more anxious about going back.”
Many salon workers are independent contractors, said Titi Yang, owner of Titi Nails. She said she knew of workers who struggled to get their unemployment payments, too.
Yang said she plans to reopen her nail salon Monday, with restrictions and limits in place. Customers are all required to wear masks, and anyone waiting on an appointment will be asked to wait in their car to accommodate for the salon's new limited capacity. Placing restrictions on how businesses can reopen might pose a challenge to business owners, but Yang said it's overall a plus.
"It's slowing down the business, which can be frustrating for customers," she said, "but I think it's a good idea."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.