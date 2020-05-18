Close-contact businesses ready to reopen

As stylists, barbers and tattoo artists geared up to reopen their businesses today, a few people working service-industry jobs in Greenwood shared some concerns about getting back to business.
After closing certain businesses he deemed nonessential on April 1, Gov. Henry McMaster announced the limited reopening of what he called close-contact businesses — including hair and nail salons, spas, body-art facilities and massage services, among others.
“Even before the coronavirus, I was a germophobe,” said Charlotte Hughes, a hair stylist with Miller and Company. “It is about to send me over the edge. When I go back to the salon, with all these recommendations, that aren’t mandatory, I don’t know how it’s going to work, especially if people don’t respect themselves or others enough to wear masks. I have not stayed at home for seven weeks keeping myself well to go back into a salon environment and get sick.
“You cannot cut hair around a mask,” Hughes said. “That’s all there is to it. I’m going to wear a mask. I have not been leaving the house unless it’s absolutely necessary and I’m still having anxiety over that. When the governor said we could open on Monday, my phone started blowing up.”
Hughes said she filed for unemployment after the salon she works at closed April 1.
“It was a nightmare,” Hughes said of the process. “Self-employed hairdressers did not get unemployment until Trump signed the CARES Act for coronavirus aid. ... I have friends and co-workers who still haven’t received any money. I earned money on April first and I wasn’t paid unemployment until May 6. I was scared to death when they put us out of work about how to pay the bills. Now, they want me to go back to work and I’m honestly more anxious about going back.”
Many salon workers are independent contractors, said Titi Yang, owner of Titi Nails. She said she knew of workers who struggled to get their unemployment payments, too.
Yang said she planned to open her nail salon again today, with restrictions and limits in place. Customers are all required to wear masks, and anyone waiting on an appointment will be asked to wait in their car to accommodate for the salon’s new limited capacity. Placing restrictions on how businesses can reopen might pose a challenge to business owners, but Yang said it’s overall a plus.
“It’s slowing down the business, which can be frustrating for customers,” she said, “but I think it’s a good idea.”
Forbidden Arts owner Eric Hassler said artists in the tattoo industry have dealt with being in close contact with their clients for years, so opening back up will not be anything really new for them because they have always made proper precautions. He also noted that tattoo shops are already regulated by the Department of Health and Environmental Control, so they are one of the most sterile establishments a person can go to for a service.
“We MadaCide everything between clients and stuff like that,” Hassler said. “We’ve had a very careful sterilization and cleaning process before the coronavirus even happened.”
Hassler will be putting some new regulations in place and stocking up on personal protection equipment so he, his staff and clients have them readily available for their convenience and safety. Being in an industry where masks have always been optional, a couple have always been around the shop, but Hassler wants to assure that everyone has one during this unprecedented time. The only issue he’s running into is that a lot of masks, paper towels, hand sanitizer and other products they need are sold out because people have bought them all and cleared stores.
Forbidden Arts will not be short on clients when they reopen, Hassler said he’s actually surprised by the amount of people calling his phone right now. He knows he can’t accept every appointment all at once because the state is cutting them down to half capacity. Guests of clients will not be allowed in because of the new guidelines from the state, Hassler said. He does think business will be slower at the beginning, in terms of new customers and walk-ins, because he anticipates people still being hesitant to come back.
While Hassler reopened today, he will not be fully up and running like he was before the COVID-19 pandemic until June 1. He said he knows other tattoo artists and shops that won’t be conducting any business until at least the end of the month because they are worried that if a second wave of the new coronavirus hits then they may be forced to close again. He and Forbidden Arts are taking it slow, and setting up appointments as they come, but they will not be going back to regular operations until June 1.
“If we just can’t get to you that day then we can’t get to you that day,” Hassler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.